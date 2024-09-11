DONALD TRUMP accuses illegal immigrants of eating dogs and cats, then shares memes suggesting animals will like his presidency (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, September 10, 2024 alleged that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, unleashing anti-immigrant rhetoric during the much anticipated televised debate between him and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

“They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there,” Truml said, referring Haitian immigrants in Ohio.

Ms. Harris called Mr. Trump “extreme” and laughed after his comment.

Debate moderators pointed out that city officials have said the claims are not true.

Trump goes off the rails: "THEY'RE EATING THE PETS" #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/tmba7AXiLK — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

Trump's comments echoed claims made by his campaign, including his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and other Republicans. The claims attracted attention this week when Vance posted on social media that his office has “received many inquiries” about Haitian migrants abducting pets.

On September 6, a post surfaced on X that shared what looked like a screengrab of a social media post apparently out of Springfield.

The retweeted post talked about the person's “neighbor's daughter's friend” seeing a cat hanging from a tree to be butchered and eaten, claiming without evidence that Haitians lived at the house. The accompanying photo showed a Black man carrying what appeared to be a Canada goose by its feet. That post continued to get shared on social media.

On Monday, Vance posted on X. “Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn't be in this country. Where is our border czar?” he said.

The next day, Vance posted again on X about Springfield, saying his office had received inquires from residents who said “their neighbors' pets or local wildlife were abducted by Haitian migrants. It's possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false.”

After the debate, Trump and his supporters shared memes showing he will protect animals and cats, birds and dogs will like his presidency.