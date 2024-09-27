Haiti Prime Minister GARRY CONILLE is losing faith in RUTO’s police to handle gangs as he spills the beans at the UN General Assembly





Friday,, September 27, 2024 - Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille has registered his displeasure with the slow progress of the Kenya-led mission to restore peace in his country.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Conille warned that the conflict in Haiti is far from over despite the presence of the Kenyan police.

He emphasised that despite Kenya’s leadership in the fight, Haiti's war against gangs is nowhere near being won.

"We are not close to victory, and without external support, we may never reach that point," he declared.

His message was clear: the Haitian people are holding onto hope, but results are painfully slow to materialise.

This comes even as the Kenya-led mission, initially pitched by the United States as a way to address the security crisis, faces calls for restructuring.

Washington has proposed that the mission, currently operating on voluntary contributions, be converted into a fully-fledged United Nations peace operation. This shift would ensure a more reliable funding stream, a move seen as crucial for sustaining the effort.

Kenya has staked its international reputation on the contentious mission, and the lack of funding is threatening to derail it.

Success in this mission could boost Kenya's global political standing, while failure could damage the country's public image.

The Kenyan DAILY POST