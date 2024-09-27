Cry for Justice as a police officer at Ongata Rongai police station recklessly discharges his firearm, injuring a Grade 6 pupil at a nearby school (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 27, 2024 - A Grade 6 pupil survived a stray bullet that was discharged recklessly by a police officer attached to Ongata Rongai police station.

The victim is a pupil at Prime Junior School which is just across the police station.

Reports indicate that learners at Ongata Rongai's Prime Junior School scampered for safety when they saw the bullet lodged into the arm of 13-year-old Peace Nasimiyu.

A mathematics class was in session and Peace had raised her hand to answer a question.

The station OCS and the DCI boss denied the bullet originated from their quarters.

They have refused to identify the officer who discharged his weapon whose falling bullet tore through the school's roof and the blackboard.

The pupil is currently recuperating after the shocking incident.

Her family says police have refused to probe the incident and are hoping Independent Policing And Oversight Authority will get to the bottom of the incident.





































