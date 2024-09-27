KIDERO will regret 'stealing' from Mumias and Nairobi as Court of Appeal grants EACC access to his billions stashed in various bank accounts





Friday, September 27, 2024 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero is in serious panic after the Court of Appeal granted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) permission to investigate the source of his immense wealth.

The court granted EACC access to Kidero’s several bank accounts that are stashed with billions, allegedly stolen from Nairobi County and Mumias Sugar Company.

In a statement, EACC revealed that the Appellant Court dismissed a petition Kidero filed over EACC's access to his accounts.

The Commission indicated that its officers intended to investigate the source of wealth of the former governor.

Kidero is facing allegations of corruption and economic crimes reported to have happened while serving as the county boss and the MD of Mumias Sugar.

"The Court of Appeal (Musinga, Makhandia & Kantai, JJA) sitting in Nairobi has dismissed a Petition filed by former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero seeking to stop EACC from investigating his bank accounts. The Judgement was delivered on Friday, 20th September 2024," read the statement in part.

"Kidero moved to the High Court in 2016 after EACC obtained Orders from the Chief Magistrate’s Court to access multiple bank accounts linked to the Governor on investigations into allegations of corruption, economic crimes, and unexplained wealth allegedly amassed during his tenure as Nairobi Governor and Managing Director of Mumias Sugar Company."

According to the anti-graft agency, Kidero had pleaded with the courts to block investigators from accessing his accounts, noting that the action infringed on sections of the law.

