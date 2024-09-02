Don’t be cheap like RAILA ODINGA – KALONZO begs Azimio leaders to resist RUTO’s overtures

Monday, September 2, 2024 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has slammed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his ODM Party for being cheap as to be bought by President William Ruto.
In a statement, Kalonzo accused Raila’s ODM of
betraying Kenyans by abandoning its Opposition duties when they were
compromised by Ruto.
This comes even as ODM Deputy Party Leader and
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir maintained that his party was not part of
the government and is still strongly in Azimio.
"We are firmly in Azimio and our
coalition remains strong and our moral obligation is not swayed," Nassir
insisted.
However, Kalonzo asked Governor Abdulswamad to
stay in Azimio and not act like his fellow leaders in ODM who bagged positions
in the government.
The Wiper leader also asked Opposition
politicians to stand strong for the principles of the opposition politics and
act as a watchdog to the Kenya Kwanza Government.
He also maintained that he would not join the
government even though he respects Raila's decision to work with Ruto.
"Our stand is that, with us, we will
ensure that Ruto does not stay in the government come 2027," he said.
