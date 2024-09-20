Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA reveals how President RUTO ‘played’ GACHAGUA and forced the DP to skip his event in Nyeri last weekend





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Nyeri County Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has clarified why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua skipped an event he was expected to attend alongside President William Ruto in Nyeri last weekend.

In an interview with TV 47 on Friday, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, a close ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, revealed how President William Ruto allegedly played a dirty political game on Gachagua by misleading him into believing he would attend events in Kirinyaga and Nyeri Counties, only to change his schedule at the last minute.

“I was called the night before, by the Deputy President, he told me they would be going with the President to Kirinyaga, and then come to Nyeri, so I was ready, only for me to see the President not go to Kirinyaga, but went to a church in Outering, in the morning."

“Gachagua had already gone to Kirinyaga, to wait for the President and he was there waiting for the President." the Governor clarified.

The Governor revealed that Ruto asked for Gachagua's whereabouts and blamed the mishap on forgetting to communicate the early morning changes he had made.

Mutahi Kahiga however defended the DP, saying that he respects the President.

The latest onslaught on DP Gachagua is coming even as more leaders distance themselves from him, opting to align with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

On his part, Gachagua has called on Mt Kenya leaders to desist from early campaigns and regional politics and instead focus on the development of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST