Detectives arrest notorious criminals linked to a string of violent robberies in Nakuru after an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Two suspects linked to a string of violent robberies in Ngata area- Nakuru County have been arrested following an Intelligence-led and meticulously coordinated operation by a team of detectives drawn from Rift Valley RCIO's office, DCI Rongai and DCI Nakuru.

The apprehended individuals; Collins Masira Michira and Cornelius Audi Odhiambo were arrested while onboard a motor vehicle registration number KDC 439M at Mercy Njeri location in Rongai Sub County.



A search in their getaway vehicle led to recovery of items believed to have been stolen from the victims including four mobile phones and a variety of adult's & children's clothes and shoes.



In addition to the stolen items, the vigilant detectives uncovered several crude weapons including a knife, a machete, a crowbar, and heavy-duty cutting pliers all suspected to have been used to break into buildings and to inflict injuries during the robberies.



The suspects are currently detained at Menengai Police Station pending arraignment.



The Directorate of Criminal Investigations extends its appreciation to the members of the public for their unwavering support and implores all to continue to provide actionable intelligence that is vital in our collective fight against crime.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.