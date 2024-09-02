GOD didn’t want RAILA ODINGA to be President of Kenya, but President of Africa – RUTO’s man says





Monday, September 2, 2024 - A close ally of President William Ruto has claimed that God didn't intend for Raila Odinga to be president of Kenya, but instead wanted him to be the President of Africa..

Speaking on Sunday, Mbeere North Member of Parliament Geoffrey Ruku said Raila Odinga is contesting for African Union chairperson (AUC) seat because that is where his destiny is.

Ruku expressed optimism about Raila’s bid, saying he is a continental giant who is fully equipped with policies and transformative ideas that will benefit Africa.

“Raila Odinga has never been cut for Kenya, He is meant for the role of AUC chair, we wish him the very best and we are going to give him every support he requires.

"I believe in the candidature of Raila Odinga as the AUC chair; he is a continental giant and fully equipped with policies and transformative ideas,” he said.

Raila is currently enjoying immense support from citizens and leaders, including his former political nemesis, President William Ruto.

Ruto declared his support for the former Prime Minister, urging other African nations to back him, as he believes Raila is the most capable steward for the role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST