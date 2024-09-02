SOSSION accuses TSC under NANCY MACHARIA of being a den of corruption and urges EACC and DCI to probe the Commission as Teachers allegedly pay bribes up to Sh 500,000.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Willison Sossion, has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), terming the agency as a den of corruption.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday, Sossion claimed that during his stint at the union, he witnessed rampant corruption, including teachers handing out bribes to be employed.

Sossion questioned why new teachers are always onboarded to the teaching workforce yet no advertisements are published, noting that the positions are secured through graft as applicants work in cahoots with government officials.

"For you to be employed as a P1 teacher you must pay Ksh.350,000 and some of these employment letters are sold through government officers.

"To be employed as a graduate is Ksh.500,000 and to be promoted is Ksh.150,000," he said.

"I'm willing to be a witness in all these forensic processes as an insider who has worked in this space.

"I am ready to defend it in a court of law or anywhere because this is a very serious matter. We are talking about the destruction of the lives of the children of this country."

Sossion therefore called on DCI, EACC, and the Auditor General to expeditiously probe the allegations.

