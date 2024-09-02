Former footballer, SOL BAMBA, dies at 39 after falling ill

Monday, September 2, 2024 - Former Cardiff City captain and Ivorian defender, Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39.
The ex-Ivory Coast international, who also played
for Leicester City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough, fell
ill ahead of a match in Turkey on Friday and was taken to hospital.
Turkish top-flight side Adanaspor, who Bamba had been the
head coach of since the summer, confirmed the news of his passing on Saturday
evening.
In a statement, Adanaspor said: "Our Technical Director
Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the Manisa Football Club match
played yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and
unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and
our community."
Cardiff posted a heartfelt tribute which read: "It is
with the deepest sadness that we have learnt this evening about the passing of
Club legend, Sol Bamba. As a player and coach, Sol's impact on our football
club was immeasurable.
"He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing
room and a true gentleman. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and
everyone lucky enough to know and love Sol."
Leeds expressed their condolences by saying: "Everyone
at #LUFC is devastated to learn of the news that former #LUFC captain Sol Bamba
has passed away. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends
at this tragic time. Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our
hearts."
Middlesbrough also posted on social media: "We are
devastated to learn of the passing of Sol Bamba at the age of 39. Our thoughts
are with Sol's family and friends at this time."
Another of his former clubs, Trabzonspor, added: "We have
learned with deep sorrow the passing of Adanaspor coach Sol Bamba, who wore our
jersey between 2012-2014. May God have mercy on him and we offer our
condolences to his family and all his loved ones."
Bamba was an integral part of the Cardiff side who
were promoted to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in
2018 and he went on to captain them. The centre-back, who joined the Bluebirds
in 2016, made a total of 112 appearances over five seasons.
In January 2021, he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Four months later he announced that he was cancer-free. He reunited with
Warnock at Middlesbrough later that year, spending the next 18 months in the
northeast.
After retiring, Bamba focussed on his coaching career and
returned to Cardiff as assistant manager to Sabri Lamouchi in 2023. Over the
summer, he joined Turkish side Adanaspor, who finished 14th in the Super Lig
last season.
