GACHAGUA now reveals why he deliberately refused to attend RUTO’s event in Nyeri yesterday – You won’t believe this

Monday, September 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was the talk of the town yesterday after he skipped President William Ruto’s event in Nyeri.
Gachagua was expected to
accompany Ruto to a church service at AIPCA Central Western Archdiocese in
Nyeri County but didn’t.
However, speaking while
attending centenary celebrations of Our Lady of Sorrows Baricho Catholic Parish
in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua explained that he could not afford to miss the
cake served in celebrations to mark the church’s 100 years and that’s why he
skipped Ruto’s event.
He had intended to attend the
centenary event and leave midway to join the Head of State at AIPCA Central
Western Archdiocese in Nyeri County but the event got so colourful that he
decided to stay till the end.
“I was hurrying to attend
another church in Nyeri then I saw there was a cake. I wondered whether an
event without eating a cake is complete. So I decided to wait for the cake,”
Gachagua revealed.
As such, he opted to join the
congregants in the centenary celebrations held at Baricho Primary School
grounds after the Sunday Holy Mass.
In the service at AIPCA Central
Western Archdiocese in Nyeri, an empty chair was left for the deputy president
raising eyebrows.
The AIPCA service was held in
his backyard in Nyeri County and his failure to attend raised speculation of
the widening rift between the president and his deputy.
This came barely a week after 48
MPs from Mt Kenya denounced Gachagua and endorsed Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
as their Kingpin.
