GACHAGUA’s goose is cooked as Speaker MOSES WETANGULA tells RUTO’s MPs to go ahead and impeach him

Monday, September 30, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s goose is already cooked and there is nothing he can do now to stop his looming impeachment.
This is after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula also supported his planned impeachment on Tuesday.
Speaking at Wamunyu Catholic Church in
Machakos County yesterday, Wetangula argued that any leader creating disunity
in Kenya should be ejected in direct reference to Gachagua.
According to Wetangula, anyone who attempts to
cause chaos in Kenya should be stopped from dividing the country along tribal
lines.
"We must know that our diversity is the
source of our strength and that is how we shall live," Wetangula stated.
“If there is anyone who wants to disrupt the
peace of the nation, they should be removed because we want peace for
everybody,” he further asserted.
His remarks followed a string of other
politicians who attended the event and called for the impeachment of the deputy
president.
Allies of President William Ruto are set to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua on Tuesday, having secured over 300 signatures in support.
