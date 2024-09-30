GACHAGUA’s goose is cooked as Speaker MOSES WETANGULA tells RUTO’s MPs to go ahead and impeach him





Monday, September 30, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s goose is already cooked and there is nothing he can do now to stop his looming impeachment.

This is after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula also supported his planned impeachment on Tuesday.

Speaking at Wamunyu Catholic Church in Machakos County yesterday, Wetangula argued that any leader creating disunity in Kenya should be ejected in direct reference to Gachagua.

According to Wetangula, anyone who attempts to cause chaos in Kenya should be stopped from dividing the country along tribal lines.

"We must know that our diversity is the source of our strength and that is how we shall live," Wetangula stated.

“If there is anyone who wants to disrupt the peace of the nation, they should be removed because we want peace for everybody,” he further asserted.

His remarks followed a string of other politicians who attended the event and called for the impeachment of the deputy president.

Allies of President William Ruto are set to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua on Tuesday, having secured over 300 signatures in support.

