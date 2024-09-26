GACHAGUA‘s goose is cooked as MPs finalise a motion to impeach him – To be tabled in Parliament anytime from now





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - The motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is ready and set to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday or Tuesday next week, according to National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Owen Mbaya.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mbaya said the motion had attained the necessary support from Members of Parliament.

Mbaya said signatures were coming in “fast and furious”, saying more than 116 lawmakers have signed and they want the motion tabled before President William Ruto returns from the United States.

The Head of State is expected back on Saturday, meaning the impeachment motion could be tabled today if the timelines promised are to be followed, given MPs do not sit on Friday.

Gachagua will be impeached for gross misconduct, undermining President William Ruto and also championing the rights of Mt Kenya region only yet he is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

