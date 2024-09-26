RAILA ODINGA orders JUNET MOHAMED to fast track the motion to impeach GACHAGUA – He phoned him from New York





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is pulling the strings to ensure Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.

Though the motion to impeach Gachagua was prepared by Kikuyu Town Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah and Murang'a Woman Representative, Betty Maina, sources say Raila Odinga's men led by Suna East Junet Mohamed and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, are the ones who will table the motion at the floor of the house.

An MP, privy to the Gachagua impeachment preparations, revealed that Raila Odinga, currently in New York, called Junet Mohamed on Wednesday, instructing him to expedite the impeachment of the Deputy President.

Raila also ordered Junet Mohamed to whip ODM members once the motion to impeach Gachagua is tabled in the house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST