An Assistant Chief and a relative of Mandera East MP HUSSEIN WEYTAN MOHAMMED on the spot for impregnating a 14-year-old girl - The rogue MP is helping him to do a cover-up and threaten the victim’s family.





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - An Assistant Chief in Mandera took advantage of a 14-year-old girl who lives with her blind grandmother and impregnated her.

Reports indicate that the rogue chief is a relative of Mandera East Member of Parliament Hussein Weytan Mohammed.

The MP has been using money and influence to deny the victim justice.

It has also come to the public attention that the victim’s family has been receiving frequent threats from the MP.

The chief is still roaming free and intimidating witnesses despite the case being reported to the police.

The family of the victim is calling upon the police to intervene and arrest the chief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.