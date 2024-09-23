Senator MUNGATANA speaks out after filing a censure motion against embattled DP GACHAGUA - LOOK!





Monday September 23, 2024 - Tana River County Senator, Danson Mungatana, has filed a censure motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion, presented at the Senate on Monday, raises concerns about Gachagua's statements on employment opportunities and resource allocation dubbed ‘One Man One Vote One Shilling’

Mungatana said Gachagua's comments have marginalised some communities and increased ethnic tensions.

He noted that the Deputy President's actions violate Article 75 of the Constitution, which outlines conduct expected of state officers.

“I have today September 23, 2024, filed a motion of censure against the holder of office of the Deputy President because of conduct unbecoming of that office,” Mr Mungatana said at a press conference at Parliament Buildings.

“This is a censure motion which I have filed with the office of Senate speaker. Once approved, it shall be tabled in the House, and the senators will debate the censure motion against the DP.”

He said the censure motion would strongly show disapproval with the conduct of Mr Gachagua, whom he accused of behaving as if he is the deputy president of Mt Kenya region.

“We must remind him that he is the DP for Kenya and not one region. I and the people of Tana River are aggrieved in the manner the DP has been conducting himself,” Mr Mungatana said.

A Censure motion is a debate to show strong disapproval against the conduct of a state officer, it is not an impeachment motion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST