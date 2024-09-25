An insider at Citizen TV exposes how they are forced to sabotage RUTO and paint his government in bad light.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - An employee of Royal Media Services claims that the giant media station which is owned by business mogul SK Macharia is anti-Ruto.

Journalists at Citizen TV are reportedly instructed by their bosses to paint the government of President Ruto in bad light.

Positive stories about Ruto and the government are not given enough coverage while the negative stories are given priority.

Right of replies from government officials are also highly discouraged.

The disgruntled staff said professionalism in the Kenyan media industry is in the gutters.

Citizen TV was among the stations that Ruto accused of being used to taint his image when he was campaigning for the Presidency.

The giant media station supported his rival Raila Odinga.

Below is a post from the insider at Royal Media Services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.