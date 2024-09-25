GACHAGUA urges his 'attack dogs' and supporters not to attack President RUTO – ‘Tuko sawa na Rais’

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has summoned all his 'attack dogs' and supporters and urged them to cease attacking President William Ruto.
In a video, Gachagua, during a conversation
with former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru, urged his
supporters to refrain from criticizing the president.
"Don't talk so much, as we have no
problem with anyone. We're peaceful people. Let's come down and work for the
country because it is ours," Gachagua said.
The second in command suggested a mended
relationship with his boss and added that he looks forward to representing Ruto
at the Nairobi International Trade Fair on Wednesday, September 25
"I'm going to represent my boss, who is out of the country.
"I look forward to seeing our people at the showground.
"We're good and strong, and all these things are neither here nor there. We are
okay," Gachagua said.
This comes days after Gachagua portrayed a
rather bleak view of his relationship with the head of state.
The second in command had earlier disclosed
that he was uneventfully removed from Ruto's WhatsApp group that contains the
president’s official diary.
Gachagua stated that being excluded from the
group has made it challenging for him to monitor the president's engagements.
