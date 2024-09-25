GACHAGUA urges his 'attack dogs' and supporters not to attack President RUTO – ‘Tuko sawa na Rais’





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has summoned all his 'attack dogs' and supporters and urged them to cease attacking President William Ruto.

In a video, Gachagua, during a conversation with former Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru, urged his supporters to refrain from criticizing the president.

"Don't talk so much, as we have no problem with anyone. We're peaceful people. Let's come down and work for the country because it is ours," Gachagua said.

The second in command suggested a mended relationship with his boss and added that he looks forward to representing Ruto at the Nairobi International Trade Fair on Wednesday, September 25

"I'm going to represent my boss, who is out of the country.

"I look forward to seeing our people at the showground.

"We're good and strong, and all these things are neither here nor there. We are okay," Gachagua said.

This comes days after Gachagua portrayed a rather bleak view of his relationship with the head of state.

The second in command had earlier disclosed that he was uneventfully removed from Ruto's WhatsApp group that contains the president’s official diary.

Gachagua stated that being excluded from the group has made it challenging for him to monitor the president's engagements.

