A Luo man who has been masquerading as a PA of a Senior Nairobi County Government official and conning job seekers arrested - He had just received Ksh 100,000 from a jobseeker (PHOTO).





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - The Ethics And Ant-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested one William Otieno Okoth who, while pretending to be the Personal Assistant to the County Secretary of Nairobi City County, demanded Kes100,000 bribe from the complainant purporting that in consequence, he would assist the complainant’s wife to secure a job as a cleaner in the County Government.

The suspect hoodwinked the complainant into believing that as the “PA to the CS,” he enjoyed massive influence in the affairs of the County and would promptly facilitate the issuance of an employment letter after the complainant buys him “tea” at Ksh100,000.

The complainant later reported the matter to EACC which mounted an operation leading to the arrest of the suspect outside Tratoria Restaurant within the Central Business District after receiving the demanded bribe.

He was escorted to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station where he was processed and later detained at Kilimani Police Station awaiting further interview and statement recording today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.