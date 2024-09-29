GACHAGUA reveals RUTO’s desperation to get rid of him using unorthodox means – Look!





Monday, September 30, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spilled the beans on how President William Ruto desperately wants him impeached.

According to Gachagua, Ruto has resorted to bribing MPs with millions of money just to get rid of him on Tuesday.

He noted that the MPs pushing for his removal from office had been paid Ksh5 million each, to sponsor his impeachment.

“Gacheri aliitwa kutia sahihi aliambiwa atapewa shilingi miliona 5 alikataa. Gacheri hawezi kuuza jamii yake…” the DP stated.

However, he emphasised that he would not be cowed by the ongoing plans to impeach him.

Gachagua emphasized that he was elected on a joint ticket with President Ruto, making it impossible to oust him alone.

“Ati wananiuzia uwoga watanifuta kwa kazi. Si mlichagua William Ruto na mimi, tikiti moja?

"Sasa itakuwaje hutaki Gachagua unataka Ruto. Kama hutaki Gachagua pia usitake Ruto.

“Kama singekua hapo mngemchagua? Rais anadanganywa na vijana ati ooh wameru wamekupenda ata bila Gachagua wangekuchagua.

"My brother President William Ruto hawa watu ni wangwana, walikuchagua wewe na Rigathi Gachagua miaka tano, kama unataka mlima upende mtoto wao pia,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST