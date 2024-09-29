Confusion as Ministry of Lands denies 367 title deeds were stolen at the Government Printer after uproar

Monday, September 30, 2024 - The Ministry of Lands and Public Works has changed its stance after it denied losing 367 title deeds as earlier communicated through a gazette notice.
In a subsequent statement,
the Ministry strongly denied claims of the loss of title deeds, arguing that as per the gazette notice issued on September 26, unscrupulous
parties who gained access to the government printer stole papers used to print title
deeds.
According to the Ministry,
corrupt cartels stole the papers in an attempt to print fake titles.
"The documents stolen at
the Government printer are the papers used for printing title deeds," part
of the new statement read noting that the titles themselves were still intact.
"We would like to reassure
Kenyans that what was stolen at the Government printer are not title deeds but
the papers used to print titles."
Furthermore, the government
clarified that papers can only become title deeds after due processes are
followed and the documents are comprehensively filled with owner's details,
stamped by the registrar, and handed over to the Ministry of Lands.
The swift response came barely
24 hours after a gazette notice from the Government Press revealed the loss of
title deeds without giving details of how the loss occurred.
While pointing the finger at corruption cartels keen on printing fake titles, the government said mechanisms were being implemented to deal with organized groups committing
land fraud.
One officer working at the
government printer has since been arrested in connection with the most recent
fraud attempt.
