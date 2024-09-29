Confusion as Ministry of Lands denies 367 title deeds were stolen at the Government Printer after uproar





Monday, September 30, 2024 - The Ministry of Lands and Public Works has changed its stance after it denied losing 367 title deeds as earlier communicated through a gazette notice.

In a subsequent statement, the Ministry strongly denied claims of the loss of title deeds, arguing that as per the gazette notice issued on September 26, unscrupulous parties who gained access to the government printer stole papers used to print title deeds.

According to the Ministry, corrupt cartels stole the papers in an attempt to print fake titles.

"The documents stolen at the Government printer are the papers used for printing title deeds," part of the new statement read noting that the titles themselves were still intact.

"We would like to reassure Kenyans that what was stolen at the Government printer are not title deeds but the papers used to print titles."

Furthermore, the government clarified that papers can only become title deeds after due processes are followed and the documents are comprehensively filled with owner's details, stamped by the registrar, and handed over to the Ministry of Lands.

The swift response came barely 24 hours after a gazette notice from the Government Press revealed the loss of title deeds without giving details of how the loss occurred.

While pointing the finger at corruption cartels keen on printing fake titles, the government said mechanisms were being implemented to deal with organized groups committing land fraud.

One officer working at the government printer has since been arrested in connection with the most recent fraud attempt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST