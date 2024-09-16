GACHAGUA now warns Mt. Kenya leaders to stop high-octane politics after RUTO reprimanded him





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has begged leaders from the Mt Kenya region to stop what he termed as high-octane politics.

Addressing the faithful during a church service in Baricho, Kirinyaga County, Gachagua urged leaders to focus on the development agenda.

"The elections ended and the next election cycle is 2027. Those who were elected should do their job; when the time comes, aspirants will go to the people to seek support.

"Kenyans are intelligent people; they are aware of the political developments. They will make decisions at the ballot," he said.

"Let us reduce high-octane politics in the Mt Kenya Region. The other regions are calm and not focusing on politics," he added.

While urging the leaders to also shun divisive politics, Gachagua said working together for the greater good of the country is a priority. He further asked Kenyans to give leaders space to work.

"The voters will decide in the next election cycle. Let us also be kind and do good deeds all the time and work on the development," the DP said.

Gachagua also advised the leaders that despite political differences "look back and do good to those who did good deeds to you".

This comes after President William Ruto reprimanded Gachagua over his obsession with 2027, saying it was time to work for Kenyans.

His comments came amid unfolding political intrigues in Mt. Kenya after over 60 leaders in the region dumped him for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as Mt. Kenya's kingpin.

