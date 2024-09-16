Ulizaa Na Mali Ya Uma - SAMIDOH told after MIKE SONKO was spotted doing this with his baby mama KAREN NYAMU at the Kamba Festival (Watch Video).





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Karen Nyamu turned heads at the Kamba Festival after they were spotted dancing together.

As they took to the dance floor, their spirited performance became a trending topic online, with many Kenyans taking to social media to express their reactions.

Nyamu, known for her controversial personality, was at the center of attention as she danced the night away with Sonko, whose appetite for women is well-known.

A section of social media users seized the opportunity to troll Samidoh, describing his baby mama Karen Nyamu as a ‘public property’.

Watch the video.

MIKE SONKO and SAMIDOH's baby mama KAREN NYAMU at the Kamba Festival pic.twitter.com/l3etgw4vvM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 16, 2024

