RUTO not playing with GACHAGUA anymore as DCI recommends charging his allies with 'treason' for funding Gen Z protests





Friday, September 27, 2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recommended serious charges against two MPs allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over their involvement in anti-government protests in June and July this year.

Embakasi Central legislator Benjamin "Mejja Donk" Gathiru and his Embakasi North counterpart James Gakuya are accused of planning and mobilising demonstrators to destabilise the country.

According to the DCI officers, the two were implicated following an intelligence report that alleged that the duo organised several meetings at a popular hotel in Nairobi to plan the protests.

Upon interrogation, the DCI officers preferred charges against the lawmakers. The charge sheet includes; soliciting or inciting others to commit offences contrary to Section 391 of the Penal Code.

Other preferred charges were; conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code and money laundering contrary to Sections 3, 4 and 7 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In a related investigation, police also questioned former Embakasi West MP George Theuri, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's private secretary, Munene wa Mumbi, on Monday last week.

These individuals also stand accused of having ties to the organization alleged to have funded the Gen Z protests.

This comes even as Gachagua faces imminent impeachment with more than 200 MPs having appended their signatures to send the DP home over tribalism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST