GACHAGUA is a bully! See what he did to DENNIS ITUMBI at the State Lodge – No wonder even RUTO doesn’t want him anymore

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua can be a bully if you mess with him.
This was revealed by National
Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah who relayed an incident where
Gachagua assaulted Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi at a State House Lodge at
the height of the 2022 election campaigns.
Speaking during an interview,
Ichung’wah narrated how the deputy president almost assaulted Dennis Itumbi
just because he did not tweet what he expected him to.
“I don’t know what you would say
of a person holding a higher state office, walks into a meeting at State lodge,
grabs by the collar a junior officer by the name of Dennis Itumbi threatening
him with physical assault within the precincts of State Lodge on the basis that
someone who had no defined role until recently, is not tweeting the things you
want him to tweet,” Ichung’wah said during an interview
Dennis Itumbi was back then
highly involved in the Kenya Kwanza Campaigns playing a crucial role in helping
President William Ruto ascend to the highest seat in the land.
Ichung’wah went on to give more
examples of incidents where Gachagua allegedly reacted emotionally once people
stopped dancing to his tune or started associating with people he did not like.
He gave an example of how
Gachagua apparently belittled his own MP Njuguna Kawanjiku by telling the
entire world about how much money he spent on his dowry and wedding including
the amount of time he spent for the ceremony
He also relayed another occasion
where the deputy president referred to the MP from Baringo Florence Jematiah
using lewd words just because she was working with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
