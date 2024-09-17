GACHAGUA is a bully! See what he did to DENNIS ITUMBI at the State Lodge – No wonder even RUTO doesn’t want him anymore





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua can be a bully if you mess with him.

This was revealed by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah who relayed an incident where Gachagua assaulted Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi at a State House Lodge at the height of the 2022 election campaigns.

Speaking during an interview, Ichung’wah narrated how the deputy president almost assaulted Dennis Itumbi just because he did not tweet what he expected him to.

“I don’t know what you would say of a person holding a higher state office, walks into a meeting at State lodge, grabs by the collar a junior officer by the name of Dennis Itumbi threatening him with physical assault within the precincts of State Lodge on the basis that someone who had no defined role until recently, is not tweeting the things you want him to tweet,” Ichung’wah said during an interview

Dennis Itumbi was back then highly involved in the Kenya Kwanza Campaigns playing a crucial role in helping President William Ruto ascend to the highest seat in the land.

Ichung’wah went on to give more examples of incidents where Gachagua allegedly reacted emotionally once people stopped dancing to his tune or started associating with people he did not like.

He gave an example of how Gachagua apparently belittled his own MP Njuguna Kawanjiku by telling the entire world about how much money he spent on his dowry and wedding including the amount of time he spent for the ceremony

He also relayed another occasion where the deputy president referred to the MP from Baringo Florence Jematiah using lewd words just because she was working with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The Kenyan DAILY POST