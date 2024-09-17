KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH heckled like a burukenge in Mucatha, Kiambu County - GACHAGUA must be smiling (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - A video has surfaced showing Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah being heckled in Mucatha, Kiambu County, on Monday.

Kimani Ichung’wah was among Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders touring Kiambu County to inspect development projects set to be launched by President William Ruto in the coming days or weeks.

During a stopover in Mucatha, Kiambaa MP John Njuguna Kawanjiku addressed his constituents and, after concluding his speech, handed the microphone to Ichung’wah to address the crowd.

However, things went south when Ichung’wah began to speak, as a section of the crowd started heckling him.

Ichung’wah, who is also the National Assembly Majority Leader, became angry and urged Mucatha residents not to "sell him fear," dismissing them as drunkards.

Here is the video of Kimani Ichungwah being heckled badly in Mucatha, Kiambu County.

