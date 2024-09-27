Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT delivers bad news to RUTO as ACK Church gives its stand on GACHAGUA’s looming impeachment





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit is disappointed with President William Ruto's plot to impeach his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, having prayed for their victory at Bomas in 2022

Addressing the press in Nairobi, Sapit called on Ruto and Gachagua to embrace dialogue as the solution to their fallout and stop the drama.

He noted that the impeachment of the deputy president was not the solution to the current crisis.

According to Ole Sapit, it was impossible to dismiss Gachagua since there was no constitutional provision for such.

Sapit further noted that Ruto and Gachagua were elected in the same election vote and that it was improper to impeach one and leave the other.

“Every time there is a disagreement within the presidency, it makes it dysfunctional. Ours is a call for dialogue and impeachment is not the solution and we do not have a constitutional framework for that,” Sapit said.

“As a church, we do not advocate for impeachment and we call upon the two to sit down the way they did when they decided to be together.”

Ole Sapit, while reiterating the church's stand, urged the two leaders to fix the economic challenge in the country first before embarking on politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST