BOB NJAGI breaks silence over what his abductors did to him – Look! You can’t wish this even to your worst enemy





Monday, September 23, 2024 - One of the three Kenyans who were abducted by people suspected to be state agents has opened up about his ordeal at the hands of the abductors.

Through his family, Bob Njagi, the Free Kenya Movement coordinator, revealed that he was locked up in a separate cell from others in an unknown location and was not allowed to speak to anyone during the detention.

The family told the media that Njagi disclosed to them that he was kept in a dark room and denied permission to go outside forcing him to even relieve himself inside the confinement.

They also revealed that Njagi told them that despite being locked up, he was neither interrogated nor informed why he was being held.

Njagi, who is currently under medical observation, is reportedly mentally disturbed from the incidents that he underwent raising concerns over a possible case of human rights abuse.

“He seems to be learning how to speak right now having spent many days in solitary confinement and not talking to anyone,” a source narrated to the media.

The family also noted how Njagi was held in handcuffs over the entire period that he was under the watch of his tormentors.

“I am sure they mentally tortured him badly, until now he is not able to speak fluently, he is behaving like someone who is being trained how to speak,” stated a relative who did not want to be named.

Njagi together with the other two brothers Jamil Longton and Aslam Longton were held at unknown facilities for 32 days without their families' knowledge of their whereabouts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST