Kenyan based CIA agent warns the public to keep off Village Market for the next 60 days as American Embassy issues a terror threat.





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - A man believed to be a CIA agent based in Kenya has advised the public to keep off Village Market, a popular shopping mall in Nairobi.

Taking to his account, he cautioned Kenyans who frequent the mall and told them to keep off for the next 60 days.

This comes after the American embassy issued a security alert advising their citizens to be on the lookout for potential kidnappings and attacks on areas frequented by tourists.

Citing past attacks such as the West Gate attack and the Israel attack by Hamas, the U.S. government noted that terrorists may seek to mark the anniversary and thus the need to exercise caution

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” stated the U.S. embassy.

The US detailed that acts of terror occur with no warning hence the need to be vigilant at all times.

