Fresh twist as it emerges that MORARA KEBASO is reportedly being funded to divide the Gen Z movement as popular Gen Z activist MERCY TARUS unmasks him.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Popular activist Mercy Tarus has cast doubt on Morara Kebaso’s dedication to the fight for change and alleged that he is being funded by politicians to divide the Gen Z movement.

According to Mercy, Morara Kebaso is taking advantage of Kenyans for his personal gain while masquerading as a political activist yearning for change.

She distanced herself from Morara and urged him to stop using her slogan ‘Kenya Ni Home’.

Mercy said she is having a hard time explaining to her partners and donors that she is not on the same team as Morara after he adopted her ‘Kenya Ni Home’ slogan.

“If you go from one city to another doing your things, kindly do it using your name and your initiative.

" Find a way to do your things, with your brains and resources.

"I can't be here explaining myself every time just because a young man couldn't contain his excitement and learnt respect,’’ she tweeted.

Check out her tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.