PHOTO of Former Ruaraka OCS, NAHASHON MUTUA, in prison uniform after he was jailed for life over murder - He is languishing at Kamiti.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Former Ruaraka OCS Nahashon Mutua is now languishing in jail after being sentenced to death.

Mutua was sentenced by High Court judge Stella Mutuku after the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that he killed Martin Koome, an inmate.

Judge Stella Mutuku said, “The Prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the police caused the deceased suffering while in cells which caused his death.”

On the night of October 19, 2013, at Baba Dogo Estate in Nairobi, Martin Manyara had a domestic brawl with his wife, after which he attempted to strangle their child.

His neighbours, who were alarmed by the incident after he chased his wife away, alerted Ruaraka Police station officers, who booked him at the station for attempting to kill.

His wife went to the station the next day to check on him. She was informed that he fell ill and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital.

On reaching KNH, the woman found her husband dumped on a bench, unattended. He could not talk, hear or move.

His clothes were soaked in blood; the head was swollen and blood oozed from the ears. He was groaning in pain.

He died a few hours later while being attended to by doctors.

The man's death earned the former senior police officer in charge of Ruaraka station a death sentence.

See a photo of him in jail.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.