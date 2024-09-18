A lady cries for justice after her jilted ex- boyfriend poured hot cooking oil on her face and disappeared (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - A lady is seeking justice after she was attacked by her jilted ex-boyfriend, whom she had dated for only two months.

The victim, Deborah Wangechi, was attacked by Isaac Kahiga on 12th March 2024.

On the fateful day, Deborah had gone to visit Isaac’s sick sister after she called her and informed her that she was not feeling well.

During the visit, Isaac confronted his ex-girlfriend and poured hot cooking oil on her face before fleeing.

The suspect has never been arrested despite the incident happening 6 months ago.

Deborah is still admitted in the hospital even as she continues to cry for justice.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.