Blogger MARTHA MWIHAKI HINGA speaks on Reverend RUTH WAMUYU’s failed marriage caused by her husband’s infidelity - Remember the leaked video from Kilimani nightclub?





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Renowned blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga has confirmed that Reverend Ruth Wamuyu’s marriage with Bishop Theuri is on the rocks.

Taking to her Facebook account, the trusted blogger said Bishop Theuri’s infidelity was the main cause of Wamuyu’s marital woes.

However, she dismissed reports that Wamuyu fell pregnant for another man, leading to their break up.

Wamuyu is currently in the United States of America where she fled after her marriage reportedly crumbled due to Bishop Theuri’s cheating behaviours.

Her husband was recently embroiled in a scandal after he impregnated one of their church members by the name of Sabina Mutheu, with reports indicating that he has a special appetite for women.

A few months ago, he was secretly filmed indulging in alcohol while surrounded by a bevy of beauties in Kilimani.

Reverend RUTH WAMUYU’s husband, BISHOP THEURI, was secretly filmed in a nightclub surrounded by a bevy of beauties. pic.twitter.com/qRSvNs02Ax — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2024

