Former Kenyan Rugby International CHARLES CARDOVILLIS accused of living off financially stable women in Nairobi - See how a lady kicked him out of her apartment (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Former Kenyan Rugby International Charles Cardovillis has been preying on financially stable ladies in Nairobi and depending on them for survival.

A lady, who claims that she fell in love with the rugby star after he lured her, narrated how she kicked him out of her apartment after she found him cheating several times.

He would reportedly use her Mercedes Benz to pick up different women in the city, besides borrowing her money to entertain other women.

Reports also indicate that the celebrated former rugby player has no house and for this reason, he dates multiple women.

Once he is kicked out, he seeks accommodation elsewhere.

The disgruntled lady claims that she accommodated him after he was kicked out by his previous lover.

She also chased him away after she got fed up with his cheating behaviours but he convinced her to forgive him.

Whenever a lady asks him why he doesn’t have a house, he lies that he is planning to relocate to Nanyuki.

Charles is a former Kenya 7s and 15s international player, who also played for former Kenya Cup champions, Kenya Harlequins.

Check out the expose.

































