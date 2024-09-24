A woman who had ‘domesticated’ Kenyan Ruby International CHARLES CARDOVILLS in Kileleshwa exposes him badly - Reveals he is currently being ‘kept’ by a rich married woman.







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Former Kenyan Rugby International Charles Cardovillis has been living off rich ladies and manipulating them.

One of his disgruntled lovers has exposed him after they broke up.

She claims that she met the rugby star last year in November and within a month, they had started dating.

Charles moved into her house in the leafy suburbs and whenever she demanded to visit his house, he alleged that he was planning to relocate to Nanyuki.

She later learnt that he had no house and was living off women.

Before he moved into her house in Kileleshwa, he had been kicked out by another woman.

The lady claims that Charles would pick different women using her car and convert it into a lodging.

He also defrauded her of money.

The former Kenya 7’s rugby player is currently being ‘kept’ by a rich married woman.

Check out the expose.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.