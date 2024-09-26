OKIYA OMTATAH files petition to remove new IG DOUGLAS KANJA from office after only 1 week

Thursday, September 26, 2024 – New Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is under siege.
This is after Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah filed a court petition seeking his removal from office.
In the petition, the Senator
avers that Kanja's appointment contravenes the Constitution since he believes
the new IG was handpicked and the appointment is not subjected to
a competitive process.
IG Kanja’s appointment
was approved a week ago by the National Assembly. He would later be
sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome and subsequently, installed into office
by President William Ruto.
The High Court of Kenya has
since certified the petition filed by Omtatah as urgent.
Besides the issue of competitive
recruitment, several other issues are hanging over Kanja's head including atrocities
meted on demonstrators during his stint as Acting Inspector General.
The Inspector General is also
battling with the critical question on how to address the issue of police
reforms which Ruto is on record stating will require Ksh106 billion in funding.
The Inspector General of Police
position has been riddled with several controversies since it was declared
vacant on July 12 after then IG Japhet Koome tendered his resignation. Koome
had been accused of presiding over the brutalization of Gen Z protestors, the
abduction of activists and the murders of tens of protestors.
