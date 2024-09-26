OKIYA OMTATAH files petition to remove new IG DOUGLAS KANJA from office after only 1 week





Thursday, September 26, 2024 – New Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is under siege.

This is after Busia Senator and Activist Okiya Omtatah filed a court petition seeking his removal from office.

In the petition, the Senator avers that Kanja's appointment contravenes the Constitution since he believes the new IG was handpicked and the appointment is not subjected to a competitive process.

IG Kanja’s appointment was approved a week ago by the National Assembly. He would later be sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome and subsequently, installed into office by President William Ruto.

The High Court of Kenya has since certified the petition filed by Omtatah as urgent.

Besides the issue of competitive recruitment, several other issues are hanging over Kanja's head including atrocities meted on demonstrators during his stint as Acting Inspector General.

The Inspector General is also battling with the critical question on how to address the issue of police reforms which Ruto is on record stating will require Ksh106 billion in funding.

The Inspector General of Police position has been riddled with several controversies since it was declared vacant on July 12 after then IG Japhet Koome tendered his resignation. Koome had been accused of presiding over the brutalization of Gen Z protestors, the abduction of activists and the murders of tens of protestors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST