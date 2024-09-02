Seeing comments about this man from his own country makes me sad - Footballer, ODION IGHALO speaks in support of VICTOR OSIMHEN over failed transfer







Monday, September 2, 2024 - Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, has slammed some Nigerians online for their criticisms surrounding the failed transfer of his compatriot, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, 25, was entangled in a complex transfer saga that saw his move out of Napoli to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and English side Chelsea unsuccessful.

The out-of-favour striker was expected to leave Napoli this summer but a deal could not be reached before the close of the transfer window.

He has since been removed from their Serie A squad list for the 2024-25 season after he failed to agree on a move to either Chelsea or Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia on deadline day.

Reacting to the development, Ighalo slammed the criticisms surrounding the issue.

According to him, Osimhen was in pain when they spoke.

He wrote: “No human being is perfect and we have all made mistakes in life, but seeing comments about this young man from his own country makes me really sad, without even knowing what happened.

“I spoke to him and I can feel the pain in his voice, the way he’s been treated, this young man plays with heart and pain for his country, Hmmm it’s well, he will definitely be back stronger, we learn every day in life.”