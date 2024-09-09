"One hundred percent for sure" - VICTOR OSIMHEN tips ADEMOLA LOOKMAN to win African Player of the Year Award

Monday, September 9, 2024 - Galatasaray star, Victor Osimhen has backed Atalanta star, Ademola Lookman, to succeed him as Africa’s best player.
Osimhen won the award last year following an impressive
campaign with Serie A club Napoli and this year his international teammate
Lookman is a major contender to win the award.
The 26-year-old Lookman impressed at the 2023 Africa Cup of
Nations in Cote d’Ivoire scoring three goals in seven appearances for the Super
Eagles in Cote d’Ivoire.
He also made a big impact in Atalanta’s UEFA Europa League
success scoring a historic hat-trick for Atalanta in the final of the UEFA
Europa League. On Saturday, he scored two goals as Nigeria beat Benin in the
first leg of AFCON qualifying.
“To see Ademola in this kind
of situation, I am really happy for him because I know few of his stories and
also in terms of football he deserves every good thing that comes his way
because he’s also a very good guy,” Osimhen told Counter Attack Podcast.
“He’s a passionate guy, he
does his job diligently. I’m really happy for him but of course we all know
he’s going to win the African Player of the Year. One hundred percent for sure,
he will win it.
“I already told him he’s
bringing it home and he deserves it as he has done so well for us It’s a win
for Nigeria because he has represented us well. He has carried the team so he
deserves his moment and I pray to God that he’s really going to win it.”
