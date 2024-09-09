"One hundred percent for sure" - VICTOR OSIMHEN tips ADEMOLA LOOKMAN to win African Player of the Year Award







Monday, September 9, 2024 - Galatasaray star, Victor Osimhen has backed Atalanta star, Ademola Lookman, to succeed him as Africa’s best player.

Osimhen won the award last year following an impressive campaign with Serie A club Napoli and this year his international teammate Lookman is a major contender to win the award.

The 26-year-old Lookman impressed at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire scoring three goals in seven appearances for the Super Eagles in Cote d’Ivoire.

He also made a big impact in Atalanta’s UEFA Europa League success scoring a historic hat-trick for Atalanta in the final of the UEFA Europa League. On Saturday, he scored two goals as Nigeria beat Benin in the first leg of AFCON qualifying.

“To see Ademola in this kind of situation, I am really happy for him because I know few of his stories and also in terms of football he deserves every good thing that comes his way because he’s also a very good guy,” Osimhen told Counter Attack Podcast.

“He’s a passionate guy, he does his job diligently. I’m really happy for him but of course we all know he’s going to win the African Player of the Year. One hundred percent for sure, he will win it.

“I already told him he’s bringing it home and he deserves it as he has done so well for us It’s a win for Nigeria because he has represented us well. He has carried the team so he deserves his moment and I pray to God that he’s really going to win it.”