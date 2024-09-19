See how MORARA KEBASO was received after making an impromptu visit in Githurai 45 - RUTO should be worried (VIDEO).

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Fast-rising political activist Morara Kebaso almost brought business to a standstill in Githurai after he made an impromptu visit to the area.
A video shared on social media shows the residents lining up
at Githurai 45 roundabout to give him a heroic welcome.
They cheered him as he made a grand entrance into the area being
driven in his Prado.
He made a stop at the roundabout and addressed a
roadside rally where he criticized Ruto’s regime.
Morara is becoming a force to reckon with in the political
scene.
He came into the limelight after he started moving around the
country exposing stalled government projects.
Watch the video.
Morara Kebaso Githurai 45 entrance....— JusticeSeeker 🇰🇪 (@NaksLfcRed) September 18, 2024
Kenya ni Home...
Kenya ni kwetu pic.twitter.com/QZqAw6NAdN
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
