Cracks emerge in RAILA’s AUC campaign as RUTO’s government distances itself from the planned fundraiser to help BABA’s bid





Thursday, September 12, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has dissociated itself from a fundraiser organized by Friends of Baba, a group campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in his quest to become the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

In a statement yesterday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei maintained that the government was not in any way associated with the fundraiser.

This is after it emerged that requests had been forwarded to leaders and Kenyans, requesting them to attend the fundraiser seeking to raise money to bolster Raila’s AU campaign.

The PS, who coincidentally is one of the leaders appointed by Ruto to lead Raila’s campaign, announced the Secretariat in which he sits, is not associated in any way with the lobby group.

"We disassociate the Secretariat of the Campaign of H.E. Raila Odinga from this fundraising effort,’’ Sing’oei announced.

Invitation letters show that the lobby had extended invitation letters to various leaders to the fundraiser set to be held at a popular luxury hotel in Nairobi on Sep 18, 2024.

"Friends of Baba exclusively invites you to a fundraiser dinner with H.E Raila Odinga. A night dedicated to his visionary leadership as he embarks on his journey to becoming the next African Union Commission Chair,’’ the invite read in part.

The lobby has been campaigning for Raila on social media identifying itself as a group made up of African leaders and current and former diplomats coming together to support Raila Odinga's candidacy for AUC Chairmanship.

The lobby also indicated in the invite their bank details for those who wished to contribute to the cause. The dress code for the event was also specified as well with attendees required to don African wear.

However, the PS did not comment on whether the Secretariat recognized the lobby group or its efforts to push for Raila's candidacy.

