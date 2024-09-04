Popular preacher Reverend RUTH WAMUYU reportedly flees to the U.S. over domestic issues after she allagedly fell pregnant for another man.





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Renowned Kikuyu gospel singer and preacher Ruth Wamuyu has reportedly fled to the U.S. over domestic issues.

According to blogger Luke C Divines, Wamuyu is currently in Boston where she joined some ladies for a queens’ night.

Word has it that the woman of God fell pregnant for another man, leading to a domestic dispute with her husband Bishop Theuri.

In a video of Wamuyu shared from Boston during a ladies’ event where she was the guest, her growing baby bump can be seen.

Wamuyu left her first marriage due to domestic abuse and got married to Bishop Theuri.

However, her marriage with Bishop Theuri has been rocked with endless disputes, even as they pretend to be a perfect couple on social media.

Bishop Theuri was recently embroiled in a scandal after he allegedly impregnated a worship lady in their church called Sabina Mutheu.

Below is a post by blogger Luke C Divines on Wamuyu’s alleged flopped marriage.





