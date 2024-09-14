I will miss her - The guy who was living with Ex-NTV reporter, NASIBO KABALE, in a shanty after falling in love with her says after she was rescued from the streets (VIDEO).





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - The ‘street boyfriend’ to former NTV reporter Nasibo Kabale has broken his silence after she was rescued from the streets.

The man identified as Joseph Macharia said he met Nasibo last year and fell in love with her.

They started living together in a shanty until she was rescued after her plight was aired on social media.

Joseph said he will miss his girlfriend Nasibo after she was rescued from the streets and taken to rehab.

He also wants well-wishers to come to his rescue and give him a job.

Macharia said he was forced to live in the streets after his house was locked because of rent arrears and his household items confiscated.

“I will be glad if I am given a second chance. I want to go back to the normal life,” he said.

