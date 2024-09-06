JOHN MBADI’s Treasury forced to come clean on the mysterious death of its employee EVANS CHIRCHIR after Sh286 million tender fiasco





Friday, September 6, 2024 - The National Treasury has come clean over the mysterious death of its employee who was allegedly involved in a Sh286 million tender.

In a two-page clarification, Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo dismissed allegations that Evans Chirchir died while undertaking duties at the ministry offices.

He revealed that Chirchir was knocked down by a vehicle on the night of August 31, 2024. He further noted that Chirchir was an intern.

According to Kiptoo, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Kyumvi confirmed the arrest of the driver involved in the incident, and a post-mortem examination had been conducted to ascertain the precise cause of death.

"He was not involved in any sensitive or decision-making capacities within the department, and the incident that led to his death occurred during his private time, far from his work responsibilities," Kiptoo clarified.

Chirchir was an intern deployed to the National Treasury under the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP), Cohort 6, starting on 1st February 2024.

He was assigned to the procurement section but, as an intern, he was not actively involved in any tendering or procurement decision-making processes.

His disappearance occurred on the evening of Saturday, 31st August 2024, in the Kyumvi area, Machakos Junction, while returning from a private function in Makueni and was not on duty.

His body was found at Machakos Level 5 Hospital, where he had been registered on the night of 31 August as a victim of a road traffic accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST