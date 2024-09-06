JOHN MBADI’s Treasury forced to come clean on the mysterious death of its employee EVANS CHIRCHIR after Sh286 million tender fiasco

Friday, September 6, 2024 - The National Treasury has come clean over the mysterious death of its employee who was allegedly involved in a Sh286 million tender.
In a two-page clarification,
Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo dismissed allegations that Evans
Chirchir died while undertaking duties at the ministry offices.
He revealed that Chirchir was
knocked down by a vehicle on the night of August 31, 2024. He further noted
that Chirchir was an intern.
According to Kiptoo, the Officer
Commanding Station (OCS) Kyumvi confirmed the arrest of the driver involved in
the incident, and a post-mortem examination had been conducted to ascertain the
precise cause of death.
"He was not involved in any
sensitive or decision-making capacities within the department, and the incident
that led to his death occurred during his private time, far from his work
responsibilities," Kiptoo clarified.
Chirchir was an intern deployed
to the National Treasury under the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP),
Cohort 6, starting on 1st February 2024.
He was assigned to the
procurement section but, as an intern, he was not actively involved in any tendering
or procurement decision-making processes.
His disappearance occurred on
the evening of Saturday, 31st August 2024, in the Kyumvi area, Machakos
Junction, while returning from a private function in Makueni and was not on
duty.
His body was found at Machakos
Level 5 Hospital, where he had been registered on the night of 31 August as a
victim of a road traffic accident.
