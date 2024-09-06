Devastated RUTO takes action after 17 pupils at Hillside Academy Endarasha were burned to death in a tragic fire incident





Friday, September 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigations into the deadly fire incident at the Hillside Academy in Nyeri County that left 17 pupils dead.

In a statement, Ruto also directed the Ministry of Interior and Coordination to mobilise the necessary resources to ensure support for the affected families.

He warned that the government would take stern action against those found culpable of possible negligence that might have led to the pupils’ deaths.

Nonetheless, the president expressed remorse for the affected families and assured them of the government's support.

"I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account. The Government under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government is mobilising all the necessary resources to support the affected families," Ruto directed.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County. This is devastating news. We pray for the speedy recovery of the survivors."

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also weighed on the matter called for the quick recovery of the survivors.

"May God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss. We ask schools to enforce safety and security measures as outlined by the Ministry of Education and other agencies to avert such incidences," Gachagua commented.

"We join the families, the school and the rest of the country in mourning these young departed souls."

While confirming the incident, Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango noted that about 11 pupils nursed critical injuries from the inferno that left at least 17 learners dead.

Those injured were rushed to the Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

