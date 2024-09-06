Devastated RUTO takes action after 17 pupils at Hillside Academy Endarasha were burned to death in a tragic fire incident

Friday, September 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigations into the deadly fire incident at the Hillside Academy in Nyeri County that left 17 pupils dead.
In a statement, Ruto also directed
the Ministry of Interior and Coordination to mobilise the necessary resources
to ensure support for the affected families.
He warned that the government
would take stern action against those found culpable of possible negligence
that might have led to the pupils’ deaths.
Nonetheless, the president
expressed remorse for the affected families and assured them of the
government's support.
"I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly
investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account.
The Government under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National
Government is mobilising all the necessary resources to support the affected
families," Ruto directed.
"Our thoughts are with the
families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy at the
Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County. This is devastating news. We pray
for the speedy recovery of the survivors."
Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua also weighed on the matter called for the quick recovery of the
survivors.
"May God grant the families
the fortitude to bear the loss. We ask schools to enforce safety and security
measures as outlined by the Ministry of Education and other agencies to avert
such incidences," Gachagua commented.
"We join the families, the
school and the rest of the country in mourning these young departed
souls."
While confirming the incident,
Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango noted that about 11 pupils nursed critical
injuries from the inferno that left at least 17 learners dead.
Those injured were rushed to the
Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments