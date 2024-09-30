Blow to GACHAGUA as Speaker WETANGULA declares his stand on the DP’s looming impeachment.





Monday, September 30, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has expressed support for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of sowing chaos and anarchy within the government.

Speaking on Sunday at Wamunyu Catholic Church in Machakos County, Wetangula emphasized that individuals in leadership positions, particularly at the national level, must be cautious not to create divisions by advocating for the interests of specific regions at the expense of others.

“We must know that our diversity is the source of our strength and that is how we shall live. If there is anyone who wants to disrupt the peace of the nation, they should be removed because we want peace for everybody,” Wetangula said.

“I urge leaders to avoid politics that fragment our nation along ethnic or regional lines. Our Constitution states that every Kenyan has the right to live, own property, and enjoy peace everywhere in the country. We must remember that our diversity is the source of our strength.” Wetangula added.

Wetangula's remarks come as MPs prepare to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua on Tuesday, having surpassed the 117-signature threshold needed for it to be presented before the House.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who announced his intention to move the motion on Thursday, said he had collected 242 signatures from lawmakers in support of the bid.

