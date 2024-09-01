Six senior Government officials indicted over Shakahola massacre – See how they orchestrated the killings (Full list)

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - The Shakahola massacre, one of the most horrifying events in Kenya’s recent history, could have been prevented.
This is according to the Commission
on Administrative Justice, also known as the Office of the Ombudsman.
In a damning report, Ombudsman
indicted six senior government officials in the deaths of 436 people at
Shakahola.
The report exposed the
negligence of six government officials, directly implicating them in the
Shakahola massacre.
The report reveals that police
and administrative officers failed to act on numerous warnings, leading to the
tragic events.
Among those found culpable are
Thuo Ngugi, the former Deputy County Commissioner for Malindi Sub-County, and
Daniel Ntausi, the former Assistant County Commissioner for Langobaya Division.
The report also names Raymond
Mcharo, the current Chief of Chakama Location, along with Senior Superintendent
of Police Charles Kamau, the former Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer
for Malindi, Chief Inspector Hassan Hamara, the former Officer Commanding
Station for Langobaya Police Station, and Sergeant Joseph Yator, a DCI officer
in Malindi Sub-County.
These individuals, according to
the Ombudsman, failed to take necessary actions despite receiving numerous
reports about the illegal activities of Paul Mackenzie, the self-proclaimed
pastor behind the massacre.
The investigation highlighted
that reports regarding Mackenzie’s suspicious activities were made to Langobaya
Police Station, the Chief’s office in Chakama, and various security committees
between 2021 and 2023.
Despite these warnings, the
officials in question did nothing to prevent the tragedy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments