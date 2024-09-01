Six senior Government officials indicted over Shakahola massacre – See how they orchestrated the killings (Full list)





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - The Shakahola massacre, one of the most horrifying events in Kenya’s recent history, could have been prevented.

This is according to the Commission on Administrative Justice, also known as the Office of the Ombudsman.

In a damning report, Ombudsman indicted six senior government officials in the deaths of 436 people at Shakahola.

The report exposed the negligence of six government officials, directly implicating them in the Shakahola massacre.

The report reveals that police and administrative officers failed to act on numerous warnings, leading to the tragic events.

Among those found culpable are Thuo Ngugi, the former Deputy County Commissioner for Malindi Sub-County, and Daniel Ntausi, the former Assistant County Commissioner for Langobaya Division.

The report also names Raymond Mcharo, the current Chief of Chakama Location, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Charles Kamau, the former Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer for Malindi, Chief Inspector Hassan Hamara, the former Officer Commanding Station for Langobaya Police Station, and Sergeant Joseph Yator, a DCI officer in Malindi Sub-County.

These individuals, according to the Ombudsman, failed to take necessary actions despite receiving numerous reports about the illegal activities of Paul Mackenzie, the self-proclaimed pastor behind the massacre.

The investigation highlighted that reports regarding Mackenzie’s suspicious activities were made to Langobaya Police Station, the Chief’s office in Chakama, and various security committees between 2021 and 2023.

Despite these warnings, the officials in question did nothing to prevent the tragedy.

