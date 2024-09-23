Evangelist MIKE BAMILOYE narrates how his wedding expenses and the house he and his lived in afterwards were paid for by others







Monday, September 23, 2024 - Mike Bamiloye has narrated how he had nothing when he got married and it was well-meaning relatives and friends who provided most of what was needed during and after the wedding.

The Christian filmmaker shared the story to hail his wife, Gloria Bamiloye, for managing with him when they had nothing.

He explained that his best man paid for his wedding clothes, his sister-in-law bought his shoes and socks, his sister paid for the house he and his wife lived in after wedding, his wife's wedding gown was also paid for by someone else.

He said that they did not even have money for a court wedding so slipped that part until recently.

They also skipped their honeymoon because they had no money.

He added that they could not afford the trip for their first ministration and had to stand on the road, waiting for a lift.

He concluded his story by thanking God that he did not marry a wife who would put him under undue pressure.