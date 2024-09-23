'My account got hacked' - USHER says as fans link him to his mentor DIDDY after ''hackers'' deleted his tweets on X







Monday, September 23, 2024 - Internet users have expressed scepticism after American singer, Usher's full X/ Twitter account was temporarily deleted, following the arrest of his mentor Sean ' Diddy ' Combs last week, in connection with federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Addressing the situation after his X account came back up, the eight-time Grammy winner, 45, said in a post on Sunday, September 22, 'Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! See you tonight at Intuit Dome.'





However, X users say the timing appeared to be too coincidental.

'You must really think we are stupid,' one user said, while another added, 'What?? Lol, timing is JUST a coincidence huh?'

Another said to the singer, 'Sure bro sure,' while another asked, 'Did your account really get hacked or you're not telling us something?'

One user said that the excuse made for 'a perfect copout,' while another said, 'That account wasn’t hacked baby.'

One user said that the deletion of the account might be a harbinger of troubles in the star's future following the arrest of his musical mentor.

'Good cover,' the user said. 'For now. The first domino has been triggered. Now we watch you all fall.

One user defended Usher, saying, 'I been tweeted this EVERYWHERE that your acct was hacked and these ppl spreading fake news, GO OFF KING!'





Usher was accused of having been present along with singer, Ne-Yo, while Combs was exerting physical abuse against his ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

The relationship between Usher and Diddy spans decades, as Combs was an executive producer on Usher's first album, 1994's Usher; and he resided with Diddy as a teenager while he learned the music business in the 1990s.

'You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy,' Usher told Rolling Stone in 2004. 'You never knew what was going to happen.'

He said in the chat that there were 'always girls around' but he had not 'busted a n** before' until he was 19 in 1997

'I'd just do it until I could tell the girl was feeling good, and then I'd stop.'

Usher told Howard Stern in 2016 that there had been some 'very curious things taking place' during the time he resided with Diddy.

'I got a chance to see some things,' Usher said. 'I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it. I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. I had curiosity of my own. I just didn't understand it. It was pretty wild. It was crazy.'