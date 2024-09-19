CS DAVIS CHIRCHIR now reveals why they defied the court order and increased fuel prices – Look!





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has outlined reasons why the Road Maintenance Levy was increased by Ksh7 per litre from Ksh18 to Ksh25, despite a Mombasa High Court ruling halting the implementation in late August.

Speaking when he appeared before the Senate on September 18 to answer questions fielded by Senators, Chirchir argued that one of the major reasons why the increase was enacted was because the levy had stagnated at Ksh18 per litre for 8 years.

Due to inflation and real-time value, Chirchir noted that there was also a decline in the value of the levy over the eight years.

His last concern was the rise in the cost of road works over time, arguing that the value of the RML was lagging behind in delivery.

At the same time, Chirchir blamed the funding gap in his ministry as the main reason the government had not been able to carry out all the required road maintenance.

It is for this glaring funding gap that Chirchir says that a proposal to review the levy by Kshs7 per litre was formulated several months ago.

The Road Maintenance Levy, which came into effect on July 15 and is charged per litre, received a lot of criticism and even faced a petition in court that was later dropped even after the court had blocked the government from increasing the levy until the petition was heard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST