Kisii Senator RICHARD ONYONKA blasts DCI for ‘threatening’ ADANI-JKIA deal whistleblower, NELSON AMENYA





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka has criticized the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for targeting Nelson Amenya, a whistleblower who exposed the controversial Adani Group-JKIA deal.

In a letter from Michael Sang, Head of the Serious Crimes Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Nelson Amenya was requested to provide several documents related to his Afrinet Carbon Limited Company.

These included a certified copy of the certificate of incorporation, a certified copy of the Articles and Memorandum of Association, and the names and contact details of the registered directors and founders of the company.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, pursuant to its mandate, is currently conducting investigations into a case of Computer fraud,” Sang stated.

However, Senator Onyoka said the letter by DCI to Amenya was a witch hunt aimed at intimidating the businessman who currently resides in France

“I consider this letter and request from the DCI as a witch-hunt aimed at serving a vindictive, vitriolic, and vengeful politically motivated abhorrence,” read the statement in part.

The Kisii Senator pointed out that the information requested by the DCI are documents that the state can access from the Business Registration Service (BRS), an entity mandated to oversee all the operations of registration of such a business.

“I condemn any belligerent action by the state to venomously try to silence Kenyans in rightfully participating in lawful governance activities in this country.

“Such actions are an outright setback to the progress we have made as a democracy. Any attempt on the same will be repulsed by every means possible using all legal options available,” Onyonka stated.

